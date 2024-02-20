Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.74.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $360.68 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.24 and a 200-day moving average of $388.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.