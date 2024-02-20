Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enovix by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

