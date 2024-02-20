Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

