Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 280 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

