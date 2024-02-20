Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

