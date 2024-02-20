Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

NYSE:BE opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

