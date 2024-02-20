Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sempra by 84.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 0.0 %

Sempra stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

