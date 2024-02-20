Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 35,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

