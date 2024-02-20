Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The India Fund by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 103,376 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

IFN opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

