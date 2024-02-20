Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The India Fund by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 103,376 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 26,257 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.
The India Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
IFN opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.