Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 101,947 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,947 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EZU opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

