Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,284 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

