Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

