Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,939,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $84.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

