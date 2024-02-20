Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IJT stock opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

