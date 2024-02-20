Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

