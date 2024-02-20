Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

