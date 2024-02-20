Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 396.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 422.5% during the second quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 824,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 666,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 68.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 480,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 619.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 806,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

