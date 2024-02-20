Roivant Sciences Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roivant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.77). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

ROIV stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 396.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 422.5% in the second quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 824,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 666,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 480,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 619.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 806,767 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

