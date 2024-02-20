Roth Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Upwork in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Upwork’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 196.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Upwork by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $1,669,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 82.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,910 shares of company stock valued at $682,403 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

