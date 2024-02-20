Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,142 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $278,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after buying an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

