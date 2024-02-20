Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,643,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,303,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

