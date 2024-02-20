Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.13. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

