Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RHP opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.
In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
