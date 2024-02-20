Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RHP opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.