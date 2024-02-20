Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.66). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $23.27 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

