Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

