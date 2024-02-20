Scotiabank Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to “Sector Outperform”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

