Seaboard Co. (SEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on March 4th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB opened at $3,459.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.44. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,402.38 and a 12-month high of $4,080.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 233.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

SEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

