Seaboard Co. (SEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on March 4th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Seaboard Stock Performance
Shares of SEB opened at $3,459.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.44. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,402.38 and a 12-month high of $4,080.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
SEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SEB
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seaboard
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.