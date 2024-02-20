Sealed Air (SEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $50.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

