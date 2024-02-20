Select Medical (SEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $173,491,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Select Medical by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

