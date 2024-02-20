Sempra (SRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
