SharkNinja, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SharkNinja in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SharkNinja’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SharkNinja’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.00.

SharkNinja stock opened at 52.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 54.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 49.75.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 306,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 72,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 804,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,179,000 after buying an additional 379,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $12,513,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

