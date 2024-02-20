Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

