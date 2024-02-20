Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

