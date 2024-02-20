SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Head-To-Head Review

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Nextracker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextracker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of SinglePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker 4.48% -5.98% 10.11% SinglePoint -24.41% N/A -36.26%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion 4.33 $1.14 million $1.87 32.25 SinglePoint $21.79 million 0.01 -$8.85 million ($420.78) 0.00

This table compares Nextracker and SinglePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than SinglePoint. SinglePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextracker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nextracker and SinglePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 2 22 0 2.92 SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextracker currently has a consensus target price of $53.78, suggesting a potential downside of 10.82%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Summary

Nextracker beats SinglePoint on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

