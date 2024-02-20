SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 315,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SM Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

SM Energy stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

