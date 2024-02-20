Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 587,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 859% from the average session volume of 61,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Smart Share Global Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.26.
Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter. Smart Share Global had a negative return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 8.47%.
Institutional Trading of Smart Share Global
About Smart Share Global
Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.
