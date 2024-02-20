Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE SWN opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwestern Energy
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- XPeng stock just got a target boost, analysts say it could double
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Pegasystems flies on AI decision and workflow automation platform
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- JFrog leaps on EPS beat and raised guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.