SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,455,000 after acquiring an additional 180,685 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.