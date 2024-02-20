SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after buying an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,769,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,603,000 after acquiring an additional 83,699 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,694,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $50,352,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

