SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 38.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of SSRM opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

