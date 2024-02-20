Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 85,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 52,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

