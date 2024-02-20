Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.
Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust
In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
