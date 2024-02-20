StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPIX stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

