StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

