StockNews.com Downgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $363.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

In other Children’s Place news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 1,566,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

