StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $671,427.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

