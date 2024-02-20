StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $297.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

