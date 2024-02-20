StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $3.62 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

