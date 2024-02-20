StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

