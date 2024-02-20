Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stratasys in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stratasys’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

